European allies have planned "insufficient" military aid for Ukraine. It should be increased – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that European allies have planned " insufficient" military aid to Ukraine for 2024 and urged them to increase it.

He said this in an interview with Die Zeit, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"The amounts that European states have so far provided for 2024 are not yet large enough. In this regard, I am holding many telephone conversations with my colleagues and asking them to do more," he said.

Scholz added that "it would be presumptuous to think that we can do this in the long run alone."

Last week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin could not increase military aid to Ukraine, as some Western allies would like, because it has already given "everything and more."

