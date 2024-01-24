EU prepares large aid package for Ukraine on eve of second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion – FT

The European Union is preparing additional sanctions against Russia and financial support for Kyiv on the eve of the second anniversary of the Russian invaders’ full-scale war against Ukraine. In this way, the EU is trying to restore the decline in Western aid.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to one of the diplomats who participated in the negotiations, the aid package includes money, weapons and new sanctions against Russia.

According to the newspaper's sources, it also includes a long-awaited agreement to provide Kyiv with 50 billion euros over the next four years, some of which can be paid as soon as the deal is concluded.

It also envisages 5 billion euros in military aid annually and the transfer of profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

The aid will also include a 13th package of sanctions for companies and individuals linked to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the FT, the new EU sanctions will focus on adding more individuals and entities to the list of frozen assets and travel bans.

According to people familiar with the discussions, it is unlikely that they will include a ban on imports of Russian aluminum, as demanded by Poland and the Baltic states.

"Other elements may also be softened to gain support, as previous attempts by some states to target Russian exports of nuclear fuel and liquefied natural gas to the EU have failed due to lack of consensus," the newspaper notes.

In addition, as the negotiators told the newspaper, discussions are ongoing to reform the so-called European Peace Fund, which financed arms supplies to Ukraine.

The talks are focused, in particular, on gradually abandoning compensation to capitals for weapons sent to Ukraine and replacing it with payments for joint weapons production.

