Hladkovskyi Jr. was left under arrest in absentia
This decision was made by the HACCU Appeals Chamber, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.
Hladkovskyi's lawyers appealed against the court's decision of January 11 to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on him. But the court dismissed the defense's appeal.
Ihor Hladkovskyi himself was not present at the trial. The issue of applying a preventive measure to him should be resolved when the defendant is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation.
As previously reported, the former head of Ukrspetsexport and the son of the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council are suspected of causing UAH 13 million in losses to the state. Censor.NET also wrote that the son of former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ihor, went abroad in 2022, allegedly due to official necessity.