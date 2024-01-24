Germany may hand over six promised Sea King helicopters to Ukraine in April this year – German Defense Ministry spokesman Kollatz
This was stated at a briefing on January 24 by German Defense Ministry spokesman Arno Kollatz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"As for the Sea King, I can confirm that we have agreed with Ukraine to transfer 6 Sea King helicopters. This will be possible approximately in April," he said.
The German Defense Ministry spokesperson assured that this would not reduce the combat capability of the Bundeswehr, as the helicopters provided would be replaced by another model, the Sea Lion. At the same time, the Ukrainian side expressed interest in the Sea King during consultations.
Earlier, after the 18th Ramstein, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine would receive 6 Sea King helicopters from the German military reserve.
According to him, helicopters should help Ukraine with everything from surveillance of the Black Sea to transportation of soldiers.