Slovak private companies will supply equipment to Ukraine for construction of defence lines - Shmyhal

Private companies from Slovakia will supply Ukraine with engineering equipment for the construction of defence lines.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The equipment will include armoured excavators and demining vehicles.

Shmyhal said that the country is currently building a "large-scale three-level line of defensive borders".

"This is protection in all directions. Our government has allocated tens of billions of hryvnias for this," he explained.

The Prime Minister noted that such protection will allow "both to deter the enemy and to move forward".

"And we need a significant additional amount of engineering equipment. We have agreed with Prime Minister (of Slovakia Robert) Fico that we will cooperate in the supply of such equipment from the Slovak Republic and Slovak companies," he added.

According to him, Slovak private companies will supply Ukraine with armoured excavators and demining vehicles based on the T-72 tank.

"I would also like to note that Slovakia has already decided to supply two Bozhena-4 demining machines so that our sappers can carry out the relevant work in the de-occupied part of the Kherson region," the Prime Minister stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the Government of Slovakia would not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses.