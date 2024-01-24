Ukraine, Poland to resume intergovernmental consultations in March - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the first Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations after a long break would take place in March.

Tusk said this at a press conference after the government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Polish Radio.

According to the Polish prime minister, the first such consultations will be held in Warsaw. Tusk reminded that regular meetings in this format had already been held before Euro 2012.

Tusk noted that during the resumed consultations, among other things, the topic of agriculture will be discussed.

Read more: In Poland, farmers begin protests with demands concerning imports from Ukraine. MAP

"This is what we agreed with the Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine. We need to be well prepared for these conversations. This is also not least due to the farmers' protests," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk added that it is important for Poland to "work out options with the Ukrainian side so that our producers and farmers are not threatened by a wave of products from Ukraine."