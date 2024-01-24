Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defence with Scholz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

As Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

The President thanked Germany for its long-term support, the increase in defence assistance to our country for the current year to €8 billion, and the recent decision to transfer six Sea King Mk41 helicopters to Ukraine.

"We discussed in detail further defence cooperation, in particular the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defence system, as well as artillery and armoured vehicles," he wrote.

The parties also discussed the launch of the actual negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

They also touched upon the issue of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union.

"We also discussed the preparation of an agreement between Ukraine and Germany on security guarantees and measures for bilateral political dialogue in the near future," Zelenskyy added.