There were 50 combat engagements over last day. Enemy launched two missiles and 53 air strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 24 January 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Over the last day, 50 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 2 missiles and 53 air strikes and fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia direction remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Zemlianoy Yar, Zybino, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv region. More than 25 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Ulitsa, Chuikivka, Marchikhina Buda, Iskryskivshchyna, Volodymyrivka, Basivka, Popivka in the Sumy region; Stohnii, Udy, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Nesterne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near Tabaivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Masiutivka, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks near Dibrova in the Donetsk region and three more near Makiivka and Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region, and Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy conducted air strikes near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne in the Donetsk region. He fired artillery and mortars at about 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 3 attacks near Avdiivka and 5 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Severne in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiivka and Severne in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 9 times. The enemy also carried out air strikes in the areas of Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Staromaiorske and Rivne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre in the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Novoberislav in the Kherson region. Kherson, Beryslav, and Sadove in the Kherson region came under artillery fire.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops over the last day.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 6 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops struck 1 area where enemy personnel were concentrated," the General Staff said.