Ukraine starts using first samples of its own secret weapons in war with Russia - TIME

The recent attacks on infrastructure deep inside Russia are the result of Ukraine’s first secret development of its own weapons. However, to establish mass production of such weapons, especially with the use of modern Western technologies, Kyiv will have to solve a number of problems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TIME magazine.

"All recent strikes on targets in Russia were not caused by weapons of foreign origin, but by developments of Ukrainian factories and underground workshops," said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin.

According to the minister, there is no time to test the latest weapons, so they are tested in combat conditions and the necessary changes are made based on the results.

Ukraine must overcome a number of challenges

TIME notes that Ukraine's ability to produce enough of its own weapons will be a central element of its current strategy to defeat the occupiers. However, in order to realize this strategy, the country must overcome a number of challenges.

Ukraine needs to combine its old and outdated defense industry with the advanced weapons and capabilities of its Western allies, particularly the United States.

During his recent visits to the White House in September and December last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Joe Biden not only for financial and military assistance, but also to provide Ukraine with the necessary licenses to manufacture and repair American weapons

Billions of dollars in investments to revive the defense industry

"The American side believes that such cooperation is possible, although it is not easy to organize. According to US law, Biden has the right to grant licenses that will help launch domestic Ukrainian arms production without the approval of the US Congress. However, this decision must go through a complex process of approval within the government. In addition, and most importantly, Ukraine will need billions of dollars in investment to revive its defense industry," the publication says.

The publication emphasizes that Ukraine's defense industry currently has hundreds of factories and tens of thousands of employees, but they have been damaged by Russian missile strikes and atrophied due to decades of mismanagement.

"Some advisers to President Zelenskyy see this industry as Ukraine's best hope for victory in what has become a war of attrition against Russia," TIME adds.

