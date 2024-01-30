As result of Shaheds attack, Ukrenergo substation in central region is damaged

On the night of January 30, Russia launched a massive UAV attack - 35 "Shaheds" from three directions. A number of civilian objects, including critical infrastructure, came under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 15 enemy UAVs in different regions.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of power engineers and the military, the massive attack did not have critical consequences for the balanced operation of the power system. Unfortunately, there is damage to equipment at one of Ukrenergo's substations in the central region. Currently, industrial consumers are being supplied with power via backup schemes. Emergency repair works began immediately after the alarm was canceled," the company added.

The damaged equipment is planned to be replaced as soon as possible with new equipment from the emergency stock created by Ukrenergo.

What is known about the attack by the Shahed on the night of January 30

On the night of 30 January, explosions were heard during an enemy attack by kamikaze drones in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces were operating. Later, it became known that the falling debris caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise in the Kyiv region.

It was also reported that Russian troops launched attack drones from the south on Monday evening, January 29. Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under threat.

In Mykolaiv region, as a result of combat operations to shoot down an enemy drone, debris hit a truck. The driver was injured and the truck caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, unfortunately, the fire almost destroyed the vehicle, and the man received medical assistance. There was also a hit to an agricultural enterprise in Kherson region.

According to the General Staff, 15 out of 35 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed.