General Staff: Enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed over Luhansk region yesterday
Yesterday, on January 29, Ukrainian defense forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber over the Luhansk region.
This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev, during a telethon on Tuesday, January 30, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.
He did not specify any further details.
In the General Staff's report as of the morning of January 30, there is a +1 mark opposite the aircraft column.