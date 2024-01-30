Night attack of "Shahed": Russia launched most of its drones on frontline or border areas - Ihnat

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with Shahed kamikaze drones. Most of them were launched at the border areas.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"For some, this may be strange. They are used to seeing, perhaps, sometimes 100% shootdowns. We need to explain this to people. This is not a change in tactics. The enemy strikes with a different number of UAVs on different directions and from different directions," he explained.

For example, the Russians have launched 35 drones in Ukraine. Most of them were fired at the frontline territories, close to the combat line and the state border.

"In this way, the enemy tried to hit targets close to its border or occupied territory. These are different objects, both military and civilian, as well as objects of the fuel and energy sector," added the Air Force spokesman.

Read more: Ihnat told why only half of Shaheds were destroyed last night: enemy directed them along front-line territory