Ukrainian journalists complain to G7 ambassadors about pressure and discrediting

Representatives of the Ukrainian media community met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries amid concerns about the decline in press freedom in Ukraine.

Thus, the Ukrainian media community complained of systematic pressure after a series of discrediting campaigns against independent journalists, often supported by anonymous pro-government Telegram channels.

Representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media called for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice.

The last two attacks on journalists concerned a home visit to Yurii Nikolov, who had exposed irregularities in the procurement of the Ministry of Defense by its previous leadership, and covert surveillance of the editorial office of the investigative publication Bihus.Info.

After the meeting, the G7 wrote on the social network X: "A meaningful meeting between G7 Ambassadors and Ukrainian journalists. Freedom of the media is a fundamental basis for a successful democracy."







The meeting was attended by Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olha Rudenko, Bihus.Info CEO Denys Bihus, Nashi Hroshi co-founder Yurii Nikolov, Ukrainska Pravda Executive Director Andrii Boborykin, and Editors-in-Chief of European Pravda, NV and Detector Media Serhii Sydorenko, Vitalii Sych and Nataliia Lyhachova.

Other attendees included Mykola Chernotytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Suspilne, Oleksandr Martynenko, Head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Maryna Synhaivska, Deputy Director General of Ukrinform, Vitalii Portnikov, Political Analyst, and Oksana Romaniuk, Director of the Institute of Mass Information.

