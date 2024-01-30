Situation in South is tense, occupants have increased usage of FPV drones and UAVs of other modifications - OC "South"

The occupiers in southern Ukraine have intensified the use of FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles against civilians and Ukrainian soldiers, and the situation remains tense.

According to Censor.NET, Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", told about this during the telethon.

The situation in the south

"The situation remains tense. The enemy does not stop its activities, looking for the means and opportunities that it can use most effectively. It is trying to put pressure with the help of drone attacks, both at night using Shaheds and during the entire combat day, with the powerful use of increased numbers of FPV drones and other modified drones that drop fragmentation munitions," said Humeniuk.

The occupiers are targeting civilians

According to her, the Russian invaders are targeting civilians, dropping shrapnel ammunition into people's yards.

Humeniuk noted that the enemy continues artillery shelling, in particular of Kherson, which is constantly shelled.

"They are trying to target residential areas, critical infrastructure, to make life difficult for residents of the left bank. They are also using guided aerial bombs, and Beryslav district was again bombed. Almost all the houses in the settlements were destroyed and the damage is significant," noted the spokesperson for the OC "South"

Russians put pressure on the population

According to her, the invaders continue to put pressure on the right bank of Ukraine in order to prepare the left bank for the upcoming "elections" and to remind civilians that "we can come back."

"Although, it is clear that this is an impossible mission for them. They won't be able to do it because of the landscape and the lack of support on the right bank. They do not have such forces and capabilities," added Humeniuk.

