Intensity of hostilities in Ukraine increases, we see no light at end of tunnel - Borrell

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues despite the imposed sanctions.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine has become a vivid reminder of the critical importance of jointly defending the basic principles of the United Nations.

"This is our best way to ensure peace and security in the world. ... You know that to protect these principles, the European Union has imposed significant sanctions against Russia, which have significantly weakened its military power. But they are still there, and the war continues. And, if I may say so, the intensity of the fighting is increasing, and we see no light at the end of the tunnel," Borrell emphasized.

The diplomat noted that in order for sanctions against Russia to be effective, full cooperation of partners is required.

