Blinken: Consequences of US suspension of aid to Ukraine have already affected situation on battlefield

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the situation with the suspension of U.S. aid to Ukraine has already had some impact on the situation on the battlefield.

He said this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"We have now run out of the assistance we have been providing to Ukraine, and we even see some evidence of what this means on the battlefield," Blinken said.

According to him, ongoing funding for Ukraine's needs is important both from the United States and NATO partners. And the fact that the costs of assisting Ukraine are shared by all allies should send a clear message to the U.S. Congress, which should approve the new funding request.

"But equally, if the United States does not fulfill our obligations, it will make it more difficult for Europeans and other countries to continue to do what they are already doing. So I think it matters a lot, even more than a lot. I think it's very important that we fulfill our obligations," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

Blinken is convinced that the allies will continue to support Ukraine, and that bipartisan support for Kyiv will remain in the US Congress.

Approval of support for Ukraine in the near future is vital, he added.

