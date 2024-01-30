Law enforcers opened jurisdiction in Liiev’s case, which may help him avoid responsibility - Shabunin

In the case of embezzlement of UAH 1.3 billion by officials of the Ministry of Defense, jurisdiction was violated, which could undermine the case and call into question the legitimacy of the evidence previously collected.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Investigating the theft of UAH 1.3 billion by officials of the Ministry of Defense, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police deliberately violated jurisdiction, which undermined the case from the very beginning. According to the law, Kostin had to involve the SAP/NABU at the stage of serving the suspicion (at the latest!). It should be reminded that Liiev/Nakhkur and co. are charged under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code. The violation of jurisdiction was revealed at the beginning of the court hearing to choose a preventive measure," he emphasized.

"For the sake of cheap PR, Tatarov/Kostin's devils jeopardized the punishment of the bastards who stole 1.3 billion from the Armed Forces. Or they deliberately planted a mine under the case to cover up for these scumbags. The investigating judge of the HACC refused to impose a preventive measure, although he stated that he believed the suspicion was reasonable. Now we have to call attention of the Prosecutor General's Office/National Police to their criminal actions. By violating the jurisdiction, Tatarov/Kostin's devils have called into question the legitimacy of the evidence collected earlier," Shabunin added.

According to him, now the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police will try to "transfer the case they deliberately undermined" to the NABU and the SAPO.

"What was the problem with acting according to the law and involving NABU/SAPO earlier? Did Tatarov/Kostin really want to put aside with it during the arrival of the US auditors? We are waiting for the full text of the HACC investigating judge's decision (as well as a potential appeal against it). From them, we will fully understand the catastrophic nature of the criminal actions of Tatarov/Kostin's people," summarized the AntAC head.

What is known about the embezzlement of funds for the purchase of shells for the Armed Forces

On 27 January, the Security Service of Ukraine searched the offices of the Ministry of Defence and managers of the Lviv Arsenal

The SSU, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defence, exposed a scheme of embezzlement of state funds during the procurement of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the case file, the five defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed by an organized group). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

One of the suspects, former head of the Defence Ministry's department, Oleksandr Liiev, was detained while trying to travel abroad.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with Lviv Arsenal.

Speaking to Hromadske, one of the intermediaries in the deal, a representative of Sevotech's supervisory board, Oleksandr Khoroshaiev, said that representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with Lviv Arsenal.

