Air Force: Building up electronic warfare capabilities is priority for Ukraine

Electronic warfare equipment helps to interfere with the navigation of enemy drones so that they do not strike at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Therefore, building up electronic warfare is a priority for the state.

This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is something that helps to disrupt their navigation, so that they do not hit objects critical to the lives of Ukrainians, including military facilities. Building up electronic warfare capabilities will be a priority for us. Even before the full-scale invasion, there was production, and it is still heavily loaded. We will not tell you where and how," explained Ihnat.

He noted that the army is also supplied with electronic warfare devices through Western partners.

At the same time, Ihnat emphasized that more of these devices are needed, so those entrepreneurs who know how to make them are involved in the production of electronic warfare devices.

"But we have to be very careful here, to see how effective it is. So there is no vain hope that it can save lives, but it will turn out quite the opposite. That's why we need to check it carefully. And it is necessary to teach people how to use it because it is a high-tech thing," the Air Force spokesman added.

