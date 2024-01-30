Kuleba invites new Moldovan Foreign Minister Popsoi to Kyiv

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi on his appointment and invited him to Kyiv.

Kuleba said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with my new Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popschi, to congratulate him on his appointment and invite him to visit Kyiv.

Based on our common foreign policy priorities, we are ready to work together on our way to the EU and protect our countries from Russia's aggressive policy," Kuleba said.

Read more: Kuleba outlines priorities for Ukrainian ambassadors to EU