EU leaders pledge to continue military support for Ukraine at summit - Reuters

At the summit on February 1, EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue providing "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine. to Ukraine, and will call for an acceleration of missile and ammunition supplies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"The European Council also reaffirms the urgent need to accelerate the supply of ammunition and missiles," the draft summit decision, which the agency has examined, says.

At the same time, the draft summit decision leaves open the question of whether the leaders will also promise to contribute another €5 billion to help Ukraine to the European Peace Fund, which was used to finance the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

EU members have been debating the future of the fund's role in military assistance to Ukraine for several months, with Germany suggesting that it should focus on bilateral assistance from individual EU countries.

The agency notes that the idea of allocating another €5 billion is included in square brackets in the draft text, indicating that it is still under discussion.

The main topic of the summit in Brussels will be an attempt to reach an agreement on a €50 billion four-year financial aid package for Ukraine, which was blocked by Hungary at the previous summit in December.

