Orban is ready to unblock 50 billion euros for Ukraine if amount is approved unanimously every year

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his readiness to agree to macro-financing for Ukraine at a summit on February 1, but named a condition.

The compromise is that funding will be allocated to Ukraine on the condition that "you guarantee that every year we will decide whether we will continue to send this money or not," he said.

According to Orban, the annual approval should also be made unanimously by all EU members.

"Unfortunately, this position is understood or interpreted by some countries as a means of annual blackmail... Our position is that it is not about blackmailing the veto, but about restoring and preserving the unity of the European Union," the Hungarian prime minister added.

