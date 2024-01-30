More than 40 thousand ruscists are concentrated in Kupiansk direction - Ground Forces

There are more than 40 thousand Russian occupants in the Kupiansk sector. They are constantly pulling up reserves to replenish their losses.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Land Forces Volodymyr Fito during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians are constantly pulling up reserves to replenish the losses they suffer as a result of fighting, desertion, and refusals.

"We control the number of occupants in any direction in the area of responsibility of the KhortytsiaOSG. In total, about 200,000 occupants have been recorded in our area of responsibility. In the Kupiansk direction, there are about 44,000," noted Fito.

Over the past day, 11 enemy attacks took place there - in Synkivka, Tabaivka, Terny and Serebrianskyi forestry.

The occupiers' losses in wounded and killed increased by 289 people, and two Russians were taken prisoner.

"We will be waiting for their interesting stories," added Fito.

