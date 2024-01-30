Observers: Military cargo from China was being delivered in Belarus four times in early January

Belarusian observers found that on January 8-11, a plane from China arrived in Minsk, probably with military cargo.

"In early January, the monitoring group "Belaruski Gaius" recorded an atypical activity of the Chinese cargo airline Air China Cargo at Minsk National Airport. Within 4 days, the same Boeing 747-4FTF transport aircraft (registration number B-2476) made four flights on the route Urumqi (ZWWW) - Minsk (UMMS) and back," the report says.

According to observers, the Air China Cargo flight supplied military equipment from China to Belarus. The cargo apparently did not undergo customs clearance and left the airport immediately, as there is nowhere around the parking lot for military cargo to be located without attracting additional attention and not standing in the open.

A Chinese plane at government apron 1A at Minsk National Airport on January 8, 2024

It is not yet known what these planes transported.

08.01.2024 flight CAO1095 to Minsk, return flight CAO1096;

09.01.2024 flight CAO1097 to Minsk, return flight CAO1098;

10.01.2024 flight CAO1095 to Minsk, return flight CAO1096;

11.01.2024 flight CAO1097 to Minsk, return flight CAO1098.

It is noted that all flights arrived in Minsk at virtually the same time - from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. and stayed in Minsk for the same length of time, sufficient for unloading - 3 hours.

Minsk Airport is home to a transport and logistics center that handles arriving and departing cargo flights, and therefore all cargo aircraft are usually parked in special parking lots at the logistics center, but the Chinese B-2476 was parked in a completely different apron.

Observers reported that all four times the Air China Cargo Boeing 747 landed apron 1A. It is reserved for government aircraft of Belarus, including EW-001PA and EW-001PB of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

In addition, VIP parking lot 1A is physically located at a distance from all the others, and to the right of apron there is a checkpoint for leaving the airport by the shortest route and without visiting the security checkpoints in the building.

