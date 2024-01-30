Since beginning of year, Russia has fired more than 330 missiles and about 600 drones at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a strong air shield over Ukraine amid missile attacks by Russian occupiers.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, Russia has fired more than 330 missiles of various types and about 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities. To withstand such terrorist pressure, we need a strong enough air shield. And this is exactly the kind of air shield we are building with our partners," the statement said.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for Ukraine to ensure control of its skies, which is also critical to ensuring security on the ground - from the front lines to hospitals and schools in the rear.

"Air defense and electronic warfare are our top priorities. Russian terror must be defeated - it is achievable," he added.

Watch more: One of main tasks of year is to surpass enemy in terms of quality of work with drones - Zelenskyy