Sergeant Yevhen Solonenko died after being severely wounded in battle with enemy in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Sergeant Solonenko Yevhen Yevhenovych, born in 1983, was severely wounded on September 04, 2023 during combat operations against the Russian occupiers near the village of Proletarske, Kharkiv region. On January 28, 2024, after a difficult and prolonged treatment, the defender of Ukraine died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vitovt.

What we know about the Hero

Yevhen Solonenko was born in the town of Kivertsi of the Volyn region, where he spent his childhood. In 2010, he graduated from the Volyn Police Training School. Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he could not stay away and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2016.

From November 2016, he served in the 40th separate artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas, holding the positions of driver, squad leader, and battery technician. In the period from 2017 to 2021, he took direct part in the ATO zone, the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, as part of an artillery battery, he courageously defended Ukrainian land in the Kharkiv region. The defense of the city of Kharkiv, Moloi Rohan, the liberation of Tsyrkuny, the Slobozhansk counteroffensive in September 2022, and many other places where Yevhen proved himself a true defender of Ukraine.

See more: Vasyl Yaremko "Yaryi", commander of assault hundred of "Carpathian Sich" battalion, was killed in battles for Ukraine in Luhansk region. PHOTO

Awards of the Hero

During his service, he was awarded the badge "For Exemplary Service", the medal "To the Defender of Ukraine", the honorary badge "For Exemplary Military Service", II degree, and the honorary badge "STEEL CROSS".

See more: Farewell to fallen Guardsman Serhii Kutsenko, who was killed in Zaporizhzhia direction, was held in Chernihiv. PHOTOS

Unfortunately, on January 28, 2024, Yevhen Solonenko passed away. He left 2 sons without a father, his wife without a husband. And Ukraine has lost its best defender," the brigade said.