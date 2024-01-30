Strike on Novocherkassk naval base: Russia confirms death of sailor for first time

For the first time, the Russian city of Shakhty lost one of its graduates, who served on the Novocherkassk BDK, which was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defence Forces in late December.

The website of the Pushkin Gymnasium reports that the deceased was senior sailor Igor Meshcheryakov, who graduated from the school in 2017.

"Since August 2021, Meshcheryakov has served in the 197th Brigade of Large Landing Ships of the Russian Navy Novocherkassk with the rank of seaman," the statement said.

The school also said that Meshcheryakov died on 26 December 2023, the day of the missile attack on Feodosia. In addition, it is noted that Meshcheryakov was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Thus, Meshcheryakov became the first sailor whose death as a result of the strike was officially confirmed.

A strike on the Novocherkassk BDK: What is known

On the night of 26 December 2023, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported the destruction of the Novocherkassk large amphibious assault ship.

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the BDK was damaged.

The ship was heavily damaged. Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the crew of the Novocherkassk was killed.

According to satellite photos, the Novocherkassk sank in the port of occupied Feodosia.

Russian Telegram channels reported that there were 77 sailors on board the Novocherkassk, 33 are missing.

The National Resistance Centre said that 74 Russian sailors were probably killed on the ship, and 27 others were injured.