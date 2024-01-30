British intelligence: Increase in cases of Russian aircraft dropping bombs on its cities shows staff fatigue and lack of training

Russian aviation is increasingly dropping bombs on its territory. In the last month alone, four such cases have been reported.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted, the Russian independent news channel Telegram Astra reported on 27 January that Russian planes accidentally fired two FAB-250 unguided munitions at two Russian villages in the Belgorod region. The first munition landed on a farm in Postnikovo, and the second on a city street in the village of Striletskoye, forcing the evacuation of up to 150 people within a 500-metre radius.

According to British intelligence, this is the fourth accidental drop of Russian aerial munitions on its territory this month. The most recent incident took place in Belgorod on 20 April 2023.

"It is impossible to confirm whether these incidents are due to poor procedures in arming the aircraft before departure or to crew misconduct during missions. It is probably a combination of both. The increase in the frequency of such incidents is likely to demonstrate the degree of fatigue of air and ground personnel on the front line in Russia, and also indicates insufficient training," the British Ministry of Defence said.

