Estonian Prime Minister Kallas calls for transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine: They will help in rebuilding and restoring state

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes that frozen Russian assets should be transferred to Ukraine in order to use them to rebuild the country.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this in the social network X.

"We need to continue to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. I am glad that my calls are perceived as steps forward not only in the EU but also among the G7, including the US Congress and the UK. The idea has been supported by renowned lawyers and economists," said Kallas.

"It is an international legal norm that the aggressor must compensate for damages. The use of Russia's frozen assets helps rebuild and restore Ukraine, and it needs support now," the Estonian prime minister stressed.

In addition, according to her, the world becomes safer "if countries see and believe that they cannot try to seize their neighbours without losing access to their global reserves".

"We have to show political leadership. I look forward to discussing the next steps with EU leaders this week," Kallas added.

Read more: Estonia’s General Staff: Russia may try to advance in Kharkiv region’s border areas in coming weeks