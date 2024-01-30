Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two boats, two cannons, two Supercam reconnaissance UAVs and 72 occupiers on left bank of Dnipro yesterday

On 29 January, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed enemy equipment, 2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs and 72 occupiers.

This was reported in a telegram by the press service of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, over the past day, it was confirmed that the enemy on the left bank became less by:

72 occupiers;

2 cannons;

2 boats;

2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs;

3 units of armoured vehicles.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 384,140 people (+960 per day), 6300 tanks, 9144 artillery systems, 11725 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS