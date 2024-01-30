In order to attack Kharkiv, Russians need to gather very large forces, which they do not have - Land Forces

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the information about a possible repeated offensive of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This information (about a possible Russian offensive on Kharkiv - Ed.) has been repeatedly voiced by various officials from abroad, analytical groups, etc. I can reassure Kharkiv residents: in order to attack Kharkiv again, we need to take a number of measures that are almost impossible for us to carry out unnoticed in the times of the "online war"," he said.

According to Fitio, in order to attack Kharkiv, they need to gather very large forces, which they do not have.

Read more: SSU detains recidivist militant who spied on Ukrainian air defence in Dnipro. PHOTOS

"We control the Russian army on the northern border, in the Kupiansk direction, we see their movements, so far there is no threat to Kharkiv from the north. There are engineering fortifications there, and the Defence Forces are there. Accordingly, the situation is under control and Kharkiv residents have no reason to worry," the spokesman added.