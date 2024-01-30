Five incidents of Russians’ use of ammunition with poisonous substances recorded yesterday - Tauria Defence Forces

Russian occupation forces use chloropicrin grenades.

This was stated by the spokesman for the joint press centre of the Tauria Defence Forces, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to violate the rules of warfare and use ammunition with toxic substances. Five such discharges were recorded yesterday. These are probably K-51 grenades with chlorpicrin. But each such case is investigated separately, the relevant analyses are done, and then it is submitted to international institutions," he said.

Shtupun added that Ukrainian defenders use gas masks to protect themselves from chloropicrin.

Earlier, Le Monde reported that the Russian occupiers are increasingly using poison gas against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

