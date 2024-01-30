Ruscists shelled Tokarivka village in Kherson region with artillery: Woman wounded

Russian occupiers shelled the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region with artillery. A woman was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

"The 47-year-old victim suffered an explosive injury, partial amputation of a finger on her hand, shrapnel wounds to her head, abdomen, and leg.

She was taken to hospital. Doctors are providing the woman with all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

