"Army of drones" destroyed 87 occupiers and hit 309 enemy strongholds in week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 22 and 29 January 2024, the Army of Drones operators eliminated 87 occupiers and many pieces of enemy equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past week, UAV units have hit 26 Russian tanks, 54 armoured combat vehicles, 85 trucks and 87 occupiers.

What is important is that there is video evidence of each unit destroyed," the statement said.

