Termination of aid to Ukraine is goal in its own gates for United States - CIA Director Burns

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns explained that it is strategically important for the United States to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s continued full-scale aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Burns' article for Foreign Affairs magazine

According to the CIA chief, Russia has already lost the war on many levels, having lost at least 315,000 Russian troops and two-thirds of its pre-war tank fleet, and is no closer to its strategic goal of capturing Kyiv and subjugating Ukraine.

He also believes that the invasion has undermined Putin's power, as evidenced by the mutiny of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023. At the same time, he is determined to drag out the war, hoping that time is on his side.

Read more: Blinken: Consequences of US suspension of aid to Ukraine have already affected situation on battlefield

"The key to success lies in maintaining Western assistance to Ukraine. Less than five per cent of the US defence budget is a modest investment compared to the significant geopolitical payoff for the United States and the substantial returns for US industry," Burns writes.

He emphasises that further assistance to Kyiv with weapons will provide it with a "stronger position" in the event of possible negotiations, and will also provide a chance to secure a long-term win for Ukraine and a strategic loss for Russia.

"For the United States to withdraw from the conflict at this critical juncture and stop supporting Ukraine would be a goal in its own gates of historic proportions," the CIA chief concludes.

Read more: Currently, Russia is not preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, - CIA Director Burns