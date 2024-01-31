New draft law on mobilization proposes to send summons to recruit’s e-cabinet

The new government draft law on mobilisation provides for the possibility of sending summonses to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre (TRSC) to the electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service or reservist, although it does not exclude the delivery of a summons against receipt.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the text of draft law No. 10449, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law obliges citizens to register an electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist.

According to the document, the day of delivery of the summons to the TCC and SC is the day of delivery of such summons against receipt or the day of receipt by the TCC and SC of a notice of delivery of the summons to the electronic cabinet of the conscript, person liable for military service and reservist.

The draft law states that if a summons to the Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support is sent to the conscript's electronic cabinet later than 5 p.m., it is considered to be delivered on the working day following the day of its sending, regardless of whether the TCC and SC receive a notification of its delivery.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers’ draft law proposes to demobilize military 36 months after start of service

The draft law also proposes to consider a natural disaster, illness, actions of the aggressor country or other circumstances that prevented the citizen from personally arriving at the specified point and time as valid reasons for not appearing at the TCC and SC.

Valid reasons also include the death of a close relative (parents, spouse, child, siblings, grandparents) or a close relative of his or her spouse.

A citizen must inform the TCC and SC about the reasons for his/her non-arrival within three days from the date and time of arrival at the territorial recruitment centre specified in the agenda. The draft law also states that the reasons for failure to appear at the TCC and SC must be confirmed by documents of the relevant authorised state bodies.

As Censor.NET previously reported, the government's draft law No. 10449 on amendments to certain laws on certain issues of military service, mobilisation and military registration was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on 30 January.