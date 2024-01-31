AFU repel enemy attacks in 6 sectors over last day, most of them in Avdiivka sector - 37 - General Staff

Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place. The enemy continues to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

The situation remains without significant changes in the Volyn and Polesia directions. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas on the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. There, it is conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and is increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the Kupyansk sector, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, over the last day. In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 7 occupants' attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region. In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 11 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

In the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 15 unsuccessful assault operations.