There are up to 77 applicants for popular military vacancies, - Lobby X founder Hrezev

Military specialities are becoming more promising in Ukraine, with 60-80 applicants for some of them

According to Censor.NET, the head of the recruiting organization Lobby X, Vladyslav Hrezev, said this in an interview with "Ukrinform".

In particular, the most popular job among candidates is staff work. These include clerks, accountants, lawyers, management officers, buyers, etc. Next are IT positions, drone operators, and positions in press services.

"There are 65 people per position for staff work, 77 for IT, 60 for UAV operators, and 76 for the press service," emphasized Hrezev.

The fifth most popular category is "other", which includes cooks, explosives experts, divers, and other "specific" positions. The next most popular are medicine, transportation (exclusively drivers working in logistics), intelligence, communications, infantry, etc. In total, there are more than 20 military specialties.

While MPs were working on the draft law on mobilization, the recruiting company "felt the rush."

"People started asking a lot of questions - how the process works, what guarantees are in place, what's what. We consulted them all, and then organized two live broadcasts with answers to questions from the audience," said Hrezev.

Who is missing in the Armed Forces?

At the same time, the army needs infantry the most. Medical specialists are second in need, staff work is third, IT is fourth, UAV operators are fifth, communications specialists are sixth, other is seventh, command (company, division, platoon commanders, etc.) is eighth, artillery is ninth, and then the press service is next.

The head of the recruiting agency said that they recommend signing a contract.

"We recommend signing a contract, because the contract has an additional check from the command, plus the contract is also now valid until the end of martial law, just like mobilization, plus there are additional bonuses in the contract," Hrezev explained.

