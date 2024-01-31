Syrskyi refuses from post of Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine - The Times
The Times writes about this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, General Zaluzhnyi was summoned to a personal meeting with the president on January 29, where he told the president's advisers that "their assessments of the military situation are more positive than realistic."
After that, according to The Times' sources, Zaluzhnyi returned to his office and told his deputies that he was "packing."
But then the top command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as international partners, including the United States and the United Kingdom, expressed concern about the situation.
Therefore, Zelenskyy was forced to "reverse his decision under pressure from senior officials and international partners," The Times says.
The newspaper notes that the confrontation between the country's political and military leadership creates problems for the ruling team, particularly on the external front.
"Zelenskyy must understand that the military trusts Zaluzhnyi, and if the president wants the military to trust him, he needs to learn to trust Zaluzhnyi," the newspaper quotes a "confidant" of the Commander-in-Chief.