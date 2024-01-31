Zelenskyy slowed down process of Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal when media learned about news - New York Times

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to dismiss General Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. However, this process was slowed down when the news of the dismissal reached the media.

This was reported by the New York Times with reference to a former high-ranking Ukrainian official, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, the President's Office is now "slowing down the process" of Zaluzhnyi's dismissal.

Similar information was provided to the publication by an MP familiar with the situation. According to him, one of the problems with the dismissal is that the Presidential Office does not have an immediate replacement for General Zaluzhnyi.

Read more: Syrskyi refuses from post of Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine - The Times

The New York Times notes that talk of Zaluzhnyi's resignation comes as Russians advance on Avdiivka. Last week, the occupiers managed to get to the southern outskirts of the city through drainage tunnels. And now fierce battles are underway to drive them out.

It also reminds us that Zaluzhnyi, according to opinion polls, has more support among Ukrainians than President Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Zaluzhnyi's work, as the New York Times notes, was called into question when it became clear in the autumn that the counter-offensive in southern Ukraine had failed.

Read more: Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi post of secretary of NSDC. He refused - Economist

"Members of the Ukrainian parliament said that confusion at the highest level has already spread in the Ukrainian army, affecting the morale of the rank and file and the work of senior officers with their counterparts in the allied forces. There is uncertainty as to whether the president supports General Zaluzhny's orders, which undermines confidence in the command," the publication said.

At the same time, the split in the Ukrainian leadership came at a particularly dangerous moment in the war for Ukraine. Russia has stepped up both its attacks on the battlefield and its propaganda campaign to undermine support for Ukraine in the West. Ukraine, on the other hand, is forced to wait for assistance from the United States and Europe, which depends on the political interests of these countries.

Read more: Zelenskyy will still dismiss Zaluzhnyi - Financial Times

The New York Times writes that Ukrainian political analysts see Zaluzhnyi as a likely rival to

Zelenskyy if Ukraine resumes elections suspended due to martial law.

"If any move to replace the general is seen as a purely political rather than military necessity, Mr. Zelenskyy could face a backlash not only from opposition politicians but also from the public, which, according to polls, has the most respect for General Zaluzhnyi," the article says.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. However, later, President Zelensky's spokesman, Serhii Nikiforov, told UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.