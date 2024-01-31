There is no situation that does not have solution - Kuleba on delays in supply of ammunition to Ukraine

If Ukraine does not receive the required amount of artillery ammunition from one source, it will work to secure supplies from others.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with BBC Newsnight, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"There is no situation that does not have a solution. If we do not get enough ammunition from one place, we are working on another, from where we can get it," the minister said.

Kuleba emphasized that whatever the price of supporting Ukraine for partners, the price of ensuring peace in the world can be many times higher if our country does not win the war with Russia.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine continues to work with both parties in the US to secure aid funding.

"The EU is demonstrating its ability to make big decisions on its own, and that's good. We also continue to work with both parties in the US to make sure that the necessary decisions will be made," the Ukrainian minister summed up.

