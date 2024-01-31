West will again be trapped in negotiations with Russia if they start on Moscow’s terms, not Kyiv’s - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed concern that the West could once again be trapped in Russia’s "telephone law" if peace talks begin on the Kremlin’s terms, not Ukraine’s.

He said this during a discussion at the Centre for East European Studies.

"When I see pacifist sentiments emerge again and again, especially regarding the situation at the front, when they start talking about peace talks... I think that we are falling into the same trap again and returning to the belief in the telephone law that used to take place, and now it is the so-called peace talks," the Lithuanian president said.

Nausėda was probably referring to the telephone negotiations that French President Emmanuel Macron conducted with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the first months after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"As was the case with the telephone law, so it is with the peace talks - Russia does not need an agreement, but simply to deceive the West again, to gain time, consolidate its forces and attack us with renewed vigour. Perhaps this time not only at Ukraine, but at all of us," he said.

According to Nausėda, Vilnius was pursuing a "policy of dispelling illusions" in this case.

The Lithuanian leader also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the EU is slowly preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia.

"We are moving very slowly with sanctions, sometimes even unreasonably slowly," he commented.

At the same time, Nausėda is "extremely concerned" that the United States will maintain its focus on the EU, regardless of the outcome of the November 2024 elections.

"This is not something Lithuania or Latvia needs, this is something the whole EU needs. We cannot guarantee this today, but we should not be afraid of some apocalyptic scenarios of what will happen if this or that person wins the election," the Lithuanian president concluded.