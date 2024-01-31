Russians dropped explosives on couple in Beryslav: Man and woman injured

Russian occupation forces attacked a couple in Beryslav, Kherson region. Explosives were dropped on the people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

A couple, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, who were riding a motorcycle through the city, were attacked. The ruscists dropped two explosive devices on them.

The victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.

See more: Ruscists dropped explosives on Beryslav, man wounded. At night, city was hit by air strikes. PHOTO