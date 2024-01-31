News • Prisoner swap, War

Ukraine returns 207 prisoners of war home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 31 January, a major exchange of prisoners of war took place. Ukraine returned 207 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Ours are at home. 207 guys. We are returning them no matter what. We remember everyone in captivity. Soldiers and civilians. We have to bring everyone back. We are working on it.

Now we have another great job by the Ukrainian team. Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Malyuk, Klymenko - well done!" - the Head of State noted.

Обмін військовополоненими 31 січня
