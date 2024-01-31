Ministry of Defense prevents supply of over 362 tons of spoiled food to military units

The Ministry of Defense has uncovered another attempt to supply the military with more than 362 tons of low-quality food.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defense continues to block the supply of low-quality products to the army. In particular, the winning company tried to supply low-quality products to one of the military units in the east of the country," the statement said.

Thus, under the guise of a large batch, the supplier wanted to hide spoiled goods - cabbage, carrots, onions and tangerines.

"Such goods will not be accepted. The company must replace it as soon as possible or reimburse the cost. I emphasize that our military should be fed with quality products, and the supply should be timely," said Deputy Defense Minister Vitalii Polovenko.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense has working groups that check the quality and timely delivery of products. Relevant reports will be drawn up for all recorded violations.

For non-compliance with the terms of the contract, the Ministry of Defense will impose penalties on all companies that supply low-quality products.

Overall, in January alone, the Ministry prevented the supply of over 362 tons of low-quality products.

