Help for Ukraine cannot depend on Germany only - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European partners to increase assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It (assistance to Ukraine - Ed.) cannot depend on Germany alone," he said during a speech in the Bundestag.

He specified that Germany will provide Ukraine with more than half of all aid from European countries in 2024.

"We must support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," the chancellor said.

He also added that Europe should follow the principle that the borders of any country should not be changed by force.

