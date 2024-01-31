Anti-corruption office has started working at Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia launches an anti-corruption office. The company notes that its main task is building an effective internal anti-corruption system based on the best international practices.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"In 2023, we have already made significant steps towards overcoming corruption. From now on, critical and expensive goods are purchased through direct contracts with manufacturers. These include diesel fuel, electricity, and gas. This way we get rid of intermediary companies and save resources. In addition, we initiated an audit of the organization of work on preventing and detecting corruption in the company by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, which is currently underway. We are building a transparent model of work and are already cooperating with law enforcement agencies and the NAPC to identify violations of the law and eliminate hidden corruption factors that may adversely affect the company's business and financial condition. In addition, we are rebooting the corporate security area and launching an anti-corruption office," said Yevhen Liashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Who will head the anti-corruption office

Yuliia Azarina, the anti-corruption commissioner of Ukrzaliznytsia, has been appointed as the head of the anti-corruption office.

"At the first stage, we will work primarily on bringing the company's internal procedures in line with the requirements of anti-corruption legislation and best international practices, as well as on improving the company's integrity policies," said Yuliia Azarina.

What will the Anti-Corruption Office do?

The Office will review whistleblower reports of violations of anti-corruption legislation and exercise powers of protection. In addition, it will conduct anti-corruption audits and investigations, prevent conflicts of interest and violations of other anti-corruption restrictions. The Anti-Corruption Office will also cooperate with key stakeholders, including the public sector engaged in anti-corruption activities.