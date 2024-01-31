Defense Forces on situation in Avdiivka: Enemy is trying to move forward, there are lots of assaults

Russian troops are trying to destroy Avdiivka, and there are many assaults in this area.

Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our soldiers are holding steadfastly, but the enemy is not giving up trying to destroy Avdiivka and is trying to move forward in all directions, mostly infantry. There are a lot of assaults. For instance, 37 attacks were repelled yesterday in the area of Avdiivka itself, as well as near Pervomaiske and Nevelske," said Stupun.

He added that a certain decrease in the number of enemy attacks was observed during the New Year holidays, when up to 20 combat engagements per day were recorded, but today their number has doubled.

Commenting on the enemy's use of poisonous munitions, Stupun said that Ukrainian defenders are being instructed and are using gas masks.

"People are being instructed, there are protective equipment - gas masks, and now the enemy is using, on average, from 2 to 5 uses per day, depending on the wind. When there is a strong wind, the enemy tries not to use them, because these gases are immediately blown away, and they have no effect. Currently, the enemy uses K-51 most of all, but each case of such use of chemicals is investigated and analyzed. Currently, the most commonly used chemical is the so-called chloropicrin, which is banned along with phosgene, chlorocyanine and hydrocyanic acid. It is prohibited for military use under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and Russia has been a party to this convention since 1997," Stupun said.

