Ukraine will receive €21 billion in military aid from EU countries this year, - Borrell

In 2024, EU countries plan to provide €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, in the two years since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the European Union and its member states have together transferred €28 billion worth of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

However, today in Brussels, during a press conference following an informal meeting of EU defence ministers, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that this year's aid would amount to €21 billion.

Read more: Germany will train 10 thousand more Ukrainian soldiers this year