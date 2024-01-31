Russia has violated Convention on Financing of Terrorism, International Court of Justice says

On 31 January, the International Court of Justice ruled in the case of Ukraine v. Russia and recognised that Russia had violated certain parts of the UN Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism by failing to investigate financial support for separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Despite this, the court did not order compensation, as demanded by the Ukrainian side. The court also refused to make a specific ruling on Russia's alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over the non-government-controlled territory on 17 July 2014, as requested by Ukraine.

"By this judgment, the Court finds that the Russian Federation has breached its obligations under Article Nine, paragraph one, of the ICSFT and remains obliged under this provision to investigate sufficiently substantiated allegations of financing acts of terrorism in eastern Ukraine," the text of the judgment cited by Suspilne reads.

At the same time, as the media outlet notes, the Court found no evidence of Russia's responsibility on most points. In particular, the UN decided that the Russian Federation did not have reasonable grounds to suspect that the funds it provided were being used or could be used to finance terrorism.

"In the absence of such a reasonable suspicion, the Russian Federation was also not obliged under Article 18 to restrict any funding to the DPR and LPR. The Court also considers that in the circumstances of the present case, the Russian Federation was not obliged to designate the group as a terrorist group under its domestic law as a preventive measure," the ICJ said.

Announcing the decision, the President of the International Court of Justice, Joan Donoghue, stressed that the situation in Ukraine "is very different today" from what it was when Ukraine filed its application in January 2017.

This is a decision in the 2017 case, in which Ukraine accuses Russia of financing militants in 2014 and discriminating against the multi-ethnic community of Crimea after its occupation. Ukraine also accuses Russia of violating conventions against discrimination and financing terrorism. Ukraine wants the court to order Russia to pay reparations for attacks and crimes in the east of the country, in particular for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

According to the newspaper, on 2 February, the same court will decide on the admissibility of Ukraine's complaint against Russia for "distortion of the concept of genocide".

