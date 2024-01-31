Another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be trained in EU countries by end of summer, - Borrell

The EU plans to train another 20,000 Ukrainian defenders by the end of the summer.

This was stated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have almost completed the mission to train almost 40,000 soldiers for the Ukrainian army. Now we have agreed to add another 20,000 soldiers to this number, so a total of 60,000 soldiers will be trained," the diplomat said.

According to him, "this number will be reached by the end of the summer".

In late November, the EU Council decided to provide additional funding of 194 million euros for training Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

